Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct, Chinese banks sink

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares on Thursday slipped, dragged by weakness in Chinese banks after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings priced its stake sale in two of China’s largest banks at the bottom of an indicative range.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.28 percent at 21,249.53. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.43 percent at 10,987.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.07 percent at 2,440.08, with strength in brokerages overpowering weakness in property and banking shares with A-share bourse trading volume sinking almost 20 percent from Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China (BOC) each slid 3.1 percent to HK$5.97 and HK$3.16 respectively. Temasek sold about 1.61 billion CCB H-shares at HK$5.99 each and some 3.08 billion BOC H-shares at HK$3.13 per share, the term sheets showed. It was not immediately clear who bought the shares.

* After flirting with chart resistance at about 21,535 on Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped further from that level, which were March closing highs recorded on March 15. CCB and BOC accounted for about 26 percent of bourse turnover, which stood at $9.5 billion on the day.

* Strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and China Mobile helped limit losses. Investors chased gains in two of 2012’s top performers to date. Tencent is up 58 percent this year, partly on spill-over optimism from Facebook’s coming IPO. China Mobile is up more than 17 percent this year, outperforming sector rivals after lagging in 2011. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)