Hong Kong shares end down 0.8 pct in 5th straight loss

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a fifth-straight loss on Wednesday, dogged by weakness in Chinese financials and growth-sensitive sectors as investors cut risk and rotated into defensive plays, underscoring fears that the Greek bailout deal could unravel.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.75 percent at 20,330.64. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.61 percent at 10,356.64.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.65 percent at 2,408.59, its worst daily loss in six weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Further adding to jitters, the Chinese Communist Party could delay its upcoming five-yearly congress as the party struggles to finalise a once-in-a-decade leadership change, sparking fears that economic recovery could stall in the world’s second-largest economy.

* Chinese oil majors were among the top drags on benchmark indices, hit by slumping oil prices. CNOOC Ltd lost 2.4 percent in Hong Kong, extending its bleed this week to more than 7 percent.

* Swire Properties gained 1.4 percent in triple its 30-day average volume, bucking broader market weakness after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” and added the stock to its conviction list. In a report on Wednesday, Goldman analysts identified Swire as a key beneficiary of the secular growth trend for luxury residential and commercial properties outside central districts in Hong Kong.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post April trade data on Thursday. Data for money supply, new yuan loans and loan growth could be released anytime between May 10 and 15. Inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales data are expected on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)