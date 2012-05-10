FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct in 6th straight loss
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct in 6th straight loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slumped to a sixth-straight loss on Thursday after China’s April trade data came in weaker than expected, with negligible import growth raising fears of a much bigger slowdown in domestic demand.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.51 percent at 20,227.28. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.65 percent at 10,289.81.

The CSI300 Index, which tracks the top 300 companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, ended down 0.01 percent at 2,657.21.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses accelerated after China’s April trade data was released mid-morning, but the Hang Seng Index closed off the day’s lows, suggesting relatively strong chart support at 20,140.7, the closing low on April 11. The benchmark is on its longest losing streak since June last year, when it bled for seven sessions.

* China’s headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent Reuters consensus, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world’s second-biggest economy.

* The Chinese cement sector was further hit after Citi analysts downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from “buy” to “neutral” and China National Building Material (CNBM) from “buy” to “sell” on Thursday. Citi said demand was recovering, but not as fast as supply resumption in China, adding that price pressures should materialize in the next one to two quarters. CNBM slumped 2.9 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume.

DAY AHEAD:

* The trade data on Thursday was the first of a flurry of economic indicators this week - inflation, producer prices, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales are due on Friday - which had been expected to show month-on-month improvement in both foreign and domestic demand. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.