FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks snap 8-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong stocks snap 8-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended up on Tuesday buoyed by strength in large-caps such as Tencent Holdings and oil refiners that helped the benchmark index halt an eight-day losing streak which had taken it deep into oversold territory.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 19,894.3. It is down 5.7 percent on the month. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite remained weak closing the day down 0.3 percent but was off the lows for the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The Hang Seng index’s late-day spurt took it back above its 200-day moving average, an encouraging sign for investors betting on more gains. The gains also came on relatively healthier turnover which rose to its highest in five sessions.

* China’s dominant Internet firm Tencent Holdings rose 2.1 percent, inching back towards a life-high hit on May 3. Optimism over Facebook Inc’s valuations was underpinning strength in Tencent shares, said analysts, as Silicon Valley’s biggest-ever initial public offering gets set to price later this week.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.