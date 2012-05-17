FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct, reverse midday gains
May 17, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct, reverse midday gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a second-straight loss on Thursday on weakness in the financial sector, which deepened in the afternoon after European markets opened lower.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.31 percent at 19,200.93. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.42 percent at 9,700.87.

The CSI300 Index that tracks listings on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses finished up 1.53 percent at 2,613.94, powered by consumption-related names after Beijing announced subsidies for energy-saving home appliances.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings was the top drag as investors remained unconvinced by the Europe’s largest bank’s claim that it is on target to meet its return on equity and other financial targets.

* AIA Group Ltd slipped after bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc said it will sell its shares in the Asian insurer after a lock-up period expires in early September.

* Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd was the Hang Seng Index’s top boost, up by more than 2 percent after posting a forecast-beating 2.8 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Wednesday.

* Shares in Chinese consumer electronic manufacturers such as Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd as well as distributors like GOME surged on Thursday after Beijing unveiled subsidies for energy-saving home applicances as parts of steps to boost domestic consumption in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

