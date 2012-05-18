FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end down 1.3 pct, HSBC sinks
May 18, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares end down 1.3 pct, HSBC sinks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a third-straight loss on Friday, slumping to a second-consecutive weekly loss as escalating political instability in Europe dragged down financial stocks and underwhelming U.S. economic data increased risk aversion.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.3 percent at 18,951.85. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 1.3 percent at 9,577.2. This week, they each lost 5.1 and 5.6 percent.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index finished down 1.5 percent at 2,574, the lowest close since April 17. Turnover on the Shanghai bourse was some 11 percent below average. It ended the week in the red for a second week, losing 2.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index closed near the day’s highs, bouncing off chart support seen at 18,575-18,627, a range that was strong support in December. The benchmark has now retraced more than 50 percent of its gains from October lows to February highs and is barely up 2.8 percent in 2012.

* HSBC Holdings, Europe’s largest bank, dived 3.1 percent to HK$63.75, its lowest close since Jan. 19 and slipping below its 200-day moving average, currently at about HK$65.64, for the first time in a month. With the stock the biggest weight on the Hang Seng benchmark, further weakness could lie in wait.

* Chinese developers were hit after data on Friday showed home prices in China fell for a second month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue if the government maintains efforts to pull them back to what it calls “reasonable levels” to ease social discontent. Late on Thursday, China’s housing ministry said it will stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand while supporting purchases for home use, dashing hopes of policy relaxation despite slowing economic growth.

WEEK AHEAD:

* HSBC’s China Flash PMI for May, a preliminary survey of manufacturing data activity the world’s second-largest economy last month, is expected on May 24. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

