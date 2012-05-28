FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, China banks strong
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, China banks strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted a second straight gain in lacklustre Monday trade, lifted by strength in Chinese banks and property developers, although weak turnover suggested gains could be short-lived.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.47 percent at 18,800.99. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.14 percent at 9,647.79.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 climbed 1.62 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.19 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese financials and developers were among the top boosts on the Hang Seng Index. China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) gained 1.2 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd jumped 4.1 percent, partly on short-covering.

Market turnover was at the second-lowest level this year, 31 percent lower than the 20-day moving average.

* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd slumped 5.9 percent in heavy volume after a deadly weekend accident involving one of its electric vehicles that caught fire, according to media reports.

* Chinese home appliances distributor GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd fell 4.6 percent after a sharp drop in first-quarter profit triggered concern over future earnings, especially given its push into the competitive e-commerce market. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.