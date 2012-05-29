Hong Kong shares end up 1.4 pct in best day in May

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares produced its best daily gain in May on Tuesday with investors piling further into Chinese infrastructure-related sectors as Beijing pushes to stimulate demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.35 percent at 19,055.46. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 2.18 percent at 9,858.19.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index finished up 1.4 percent at its highest in almost three weeks. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent and bourse turnover jumped to its highest since May 2.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng benchmark finished above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at about 8,996.7 -- a level it first finished below on May 18 and has struggled to stay above ever since.

* Chinese steel makers saw some of the strongest percentage gains. Angang Steel surged 7.7 percent. Chinese services plays, such as Haier Electronics and retailer Parkson Retail Group were also strong, up 5.6 and 6.8 percent.

* China-focused noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp slumped 6.2 percent after posting underwhelming quarterly earnings late on Monday. Despite reporting a 61.2 percent rise in net profits in the first quarter, investors focused on its instant noodles and beverage sales, which according to Goldman Sachs analysts, were weaker than expected. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)