Hong Kong stocks end lower as China PMI weighs

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares weakened on Friday, rounding off four successive weeks of losses, as disappointing manufacturing data from China weighed on most cyclical sectors such as materials and mining companies and offset gains in financials led by short-covering.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.38 percent at 18,558.34. On the week, it eased 0.8 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies fell 0.67 percent on the day.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 ended the day little changed.

HIGHLIGHTS

* China’s official purchasing managers’ index - covering the country’s biggest, mainly state-backed companies - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April’s 13-month high, with output at the lowest since November 2011. The separate HSBC China manufacturing PMI, tracking smaller private-sector companies, retreated to 48.4 from 49.3 in April - its seventh straight month below the 50-mark that demarcates expansion from contraction - with the employment sub-index falling to 48.1, the lowest level since March 2009.

* Sands China Ltd became a Hang Seng Index constituent from the close of trading on Friday, the first casino operator to do so. Its inclusion was marred, however, by data that showed the slowest growth rate for Macau’s gambling revenue since July 2009. Sands China eased 0.8 percent. Wynn Macau Ltd fell 1 percent, while SJM H oldings Ltd ended the day down 4.1 percent.

* A drop in exchange turnover and a temporary lull in the initial public offering market has hit shares of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world’s second-largest exchange operator by market value. HKEx remains the most profitable, sporting a 87.8 percent operating profit margin but has seen key growth drivers - new listings and trading volumes - start to wane. HKEx fell 2.7 percent to the lowest in nearly eight months and was the top loser among Hang Seng constituents on the day. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)