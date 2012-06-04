HK stocks fall 2 pct to 2012 low, erase year's gains

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest point for the year, tumbling 2 percent on Monday as weak U.S. data added to worries about Europe’s deepening debt crisis and China’s slowing economy, driving investors out of riskier assets.

The Hang Seng Index closed 2 percent lower at 18,185.59. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 2.6 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 2.7 percent with losses accelerating in the afternoon session. The large-cap focused CSI300 finished down 2.8 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The worst hit sectors in Hong Kong remained cyclicals such as materials, mining and energy that are closely linked to economic growth. Sub-indices for the materials and energy sectors fell 3 and 2.5 percent, respectively. Maanshan Iron & Steel fell 7 percent extending its May rout. Oil major CNOOC dropped 2.9 p ercent while China’s largest coal producer China Shenhua fell 4.2 percent.

* The biggest drag on the Hang Seng, however, was HSBC Holdings, which fell 1.2 percent to a 4-1/2-month low. Shares of Europe’s largest bank, which commands a 15 percent weighting on the Hong Kong benchmark, have slumped more than 16 percent from a Feb. 21 high as the euro zone debt crisis worsened.

* Sands China which had its first trading day as a part of the Hang Seng Index, fell 4.8 percent after Deutsche Bank cut its target prices of Macau gaming stocks by 6 to 13 percent, partly on slowing growth in the gambling enclave. Growth in gambling revenue from Macau slowed to a three-year low, data showed last Friday. Sands China is still Deutsche Bank’s top pick in the sector, which remains a “buy” from the brokerage.