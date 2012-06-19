Hong Kong shares close down 0.1 pct, slip from month high

June 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had their first loss in three days on Tuesday, slipping from a one-month closing high the previous day as euro zone fears returned after Italian and Spanish bond yields spiked, with investors staying away from risky bets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 19,416.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.2 percent at 9,800.2.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index fell 0.9 percent to slip back below its 100-day moving average, currently at about 2,580.2. The benchmark had closed above this level on Monday for the first time since June 1.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover declined for a second-straight session, nearing lows for the year.

* Tsingtao Brewery slumped 7.8 percent in almost 37 times its 30-day average volume. It closed off the day’s lows, which were the lowest levels since May 23. Tuesday’s weakness came after its third-biggest shareholder sold a HK$1.5 billion ($193.3 million) stake in the Chinese brewer at a discount, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

* Guangzhou Pharmaceutical surged 12.1 percent to its highest close in Hong Kong after Chinese media reported the company’s board of supervisors approved its draft for restructuring and asset purchasing that could pave the way for increased operational efficiencies. Part of the plans involves a merger with Shenzhen-listed Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical . (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)