Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct in 3rd straight loss
June 25, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct in 3rd straight loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered a third-straight loss on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dragged below a chart support level by weakness in Chinese banking and energy majors.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.5 percent at 18,897.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 1.5 percent at 9,364.

In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index shed 2.2 percent to close at its lowest in three weeks. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.6 percent in turnover almost 20 percent below its 20-day average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index finished below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs at about 18,963. At $4.7 billion, turnover on Monday was the second-lowest this year.

* Strength in defensives further pointed to investor caution. The mainland’s largest mobile operator, China Mobile , and Hong Kong utilities play Power Assets each gained 1.2 percent.

* Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd fell by as much as 6 percent to a more than four-month intraday low on market concern over the outlook for the PC market. The stock ended down 4.9 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 8.

“The huge increase in volume suggests that a major holder is now exiting the stock,” said a trader. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

