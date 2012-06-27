Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct in 2nd straight gain

June 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a second-straight day on Wednesday, outperforming most Asian peers, helped by nascent hopes for investor-friendly policy moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 19,177. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.7 percent at 9,461.2.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index reversed midday gains to record its sixth straight loss, shedding 0.3 percent to 2,447.2, its lowest close since March 29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent.
* Gains on the Hang Seng Index were accentuated after the benchmark broke above 19,100, triggering stop losses on index futures and prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of a contract expiry on Thursday. The bigger move up also expanded gains for the bigger index components, particularly for Chinese banks and Internet company Tencent Holdings.
* Chow Tai Fook, the world’s biggest jewellery retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in annual profit, sending its shares 6.4 percent higher and lifting other Chinese retailers and luxury plays. Belle International, a China-focused shoe retailer, rose 4.5 percent to its highest in more than two weeks.
* China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead of the 15th anniversary of its return to China on July 1. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)