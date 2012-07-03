FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close at 7-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark bounced to a seven-week high on Tuesday, reopening higher after a holiday on hopes of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank to revive economic growth.

The Hang Seng index closed the day up 1.5 percent at 19,735.5. The China Enterprises index rose 1.4 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite were little changed with both ending the day up 0.1 percent supported by gains in the property sector.

HIGHLIGHTS :

* Coal stocks, which have been hit by weaker demand and worries about oversupply, staged a sharp recovery with the largest players China Shenhua and China Coal both rising more than 4 percent. Yanzhou Coal gained 5.8 percent.

* Auto stocks in Hong Kong were stark under performers, as offshore investors reacted to reports on Monday in local Chinese media that Guangzhou became China’s fourth city to cap annual car sales to help ease worsening traffic gridlock. Brilliance Automotive dropped 1.9 percent.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ed Lane

