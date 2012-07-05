Hong Kong shares edge back up to a 7-wk high; volume low

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged higher in the afternoon on Thursday and closed at its highest since May 15, helped by late gains in financials although low turnover suggested many investors were largely staying on the sidelines.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.5 percent at 19,809.1. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.2 percent.

Worries about economic growth kept mainland benchmarks under pressure, with the Shanghai Composite ending down 1.2 percent and the CSI300 finishing 1.4 percent lower.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange fell to its second-lowest this year as market players resisted making big bets ahead of a central bank policy meeting in Europe later in the day. The trend of low trading has continued from last month, which was the weakest month for average daily turnover in Hong Kong since February 2009 according to Bank of American Merrill Lynch.

* Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning rose 7.3 percent on more than triple its daily average 30-day volumes following a senior management change. Analysts remain bearish on the outlook for Li Ning with 13 analysts slashing their 2012 earnings expectations for the company by an average 39.7 percent over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.