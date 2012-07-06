China bank shares weigh as Hong Kong's HSI ends flat

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed flat on Friday, dragged down by financials after China’s second interest rate cut in weeks raised concerns that bank net interest rate margins are eroding and economic growth has been weaker than expected.

The Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.04 percent changed but managed to finish up 1.9 percent on the week, helped by Tuesday’s 1.5 percent bounce which lifted the benchmark to a seven-week high.

On the mainland, the property sector fueled a late rally helping the Shanghai Composite close up 1 percent on Friday and the large-cap focused CSI300 end 1.7 percent higher.

HIGHLIGHTS

* China’s ‘Big Four’ banks all fell with China Construction Bank the weakest of the lot, down 2.7 percent. Agricultural Bank of China lost 2.5 percent while ICBC , the world’s largest bank by market value, fell 0.7 percent.

* Chinese insurers bucked the trend and ended the day higher as investors bought into sectors that would benefit from lower interest rates. China Life ended up 2.1 percent and rival Ping An finished 1.5 percent higher.

* Lenovo resumed its sharp drop, finishing the day down 4.4 percent on 2.5 times its daily average 30-day volume. Shares of the company, under pressure in the recent weeks due to worries about a weak outlook for the PC market, fell to their lowest since Jan. 9.