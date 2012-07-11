Hong Kong shares break losing streak, propped up by property

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares reversed midday losses to snap a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as strength in local property developers outweighed weakness in Chinese banks after a mainland news report fanned worries about banks’ exposure to bad loans.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 19,419.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.1 percent at 9,373.3.

Mainland Chinese markets produced their first gain in three days. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese banks lost ground after Caixin magazine said China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan. CCB, the mainland’s second-largest lender lost 3 percent while larger rival, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) fell 1.9 percent and Bank of China shed 1.4 percent.

* Hong Kong property developers jumped after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the sector, suggesting the sector could reverse its underperformance in the second half of the year as fears ebb on the new government flooding the physical market with a huge land supply to drive down housing prices. Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 3.6 percent after JPM upgraded its shares by two notches from underweight to overweight, and upped its target price by nearly 10 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)