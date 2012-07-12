Hong Kong shares close down 2 pct, worst day in a month

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a month on Thursday, dragged down by sharp losses in the Chinese banking and consumer sectors, with second-quarter GDP data due on Friday expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.

The Hang Seng Index closed 2 percent down at 19,025.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed down 2.2 percent at 9,166.7.

In the mainland, the large-cap CSI300 Index rose 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent in the highest volume since June 4.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chow Tai Fook, the world’s largest jewellery retailer, slumped 8.8 percent, erasing gains in the last two weeks as investors zoomed in on its weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth that the company does not expect to improve much from numbers already reported. This compounded jitters on the sector after its luxury sector peer, Burberry posted a decline in quarterly earnings sales growth on Thursday, which the company blamed on a slowdown in China demand.

* Chinese banks continued to bleed on renewed bad debt concerns. Caixin magazine reported earlier this week that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate client defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan. CCB slid to a nine-month closing low after shedding 3.7 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)