Hong Kong shares close up 1.7 pct, near 2-week high
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 8:13 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1.7 pct, near 2-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose to a near two-week high on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. housing data and corporate profits improved risk appetite, but failure to close above chart resistance suggested the rally could have hit a ceiling.

The Hang Seng Index settled up 1.7 percent at 19,559.1, its highest close since July 6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 2.4 percent at 9,514.9.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings and on which the major Chinese stock index derivative products are based, rose 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Strong interest in HSI and HSCE futures helped propel Thursday’s gains, helping the beaten down Chinese banking sector see strong gains, traders said.

China Construction Bank (CCB) jumped 2.7 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) added 2.5 percent. Both banks are still down 9 and 10 percent, respectively, in Hong Kong in 2012, compared to the 6 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and the 4 percent loss on the China Enterprises Index over the same time period.

* But the Hang Seng Index failed to finish above its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,588.9, suggesting the 2.4 percent rally this week could be facing a roadblock. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

