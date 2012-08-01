FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares in 5th straight gain, China plays strong
August 1, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares in 5th straight gain, China plays strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares produced a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, helped by strength in mainland Chinese markets after mainland media reported an official of the country’s securities regulator encouraging companies with strong capital to buy back shares.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 19,820.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.9 percent at 9,762.4.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.9 percent at 2,123.4, rebounding from Tuesday’s close, the lowest since March 3. The CSI300 Index of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings gained 1.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Macau gaming sector reversed midday losses after data showing gambling revenue in the former Portugese territory inched up 1.5 percent in July from a year ago, bettering expectations of a flat or a 1 percent decrease. Wynn Macau jumped 4.4 percent, while SJM Holdings gained 3.8 percent.

* Shares of Lenovo jumped 6.9 percent after signing a partnership agreement with U.S. data storage equipment maker EMC Corp to develop and expand their geographical reach in server and storage products.

* Infrastructure-related sectors were strong after China’s Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated in comments reported late on Tuesday Beijing’s intention to stablize growth. Wen’s comments came ahead of two surveys on Wednesday that continued to show sluggish pace of factory activity growth in July in the world’s second-largest economy.

