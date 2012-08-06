Hong Kong shares end up 1.7 pct, highest in almost three months

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest in almost three months on Monday, tracking an Asia-wide rally following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday that spurred gains for riskier assets.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 19,998.7, the highest close since May 10. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.6 percent at 9,812.9.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1 percent at 2,154.9, the highest since July 20. The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.4 percent in its best daily gain since July 6.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index jumped above its 200-day moving average, a chart level it has struggled to stay above since mid-May. Still, Monday’s gains came in lackluster turnover, suggesting a lack of conviction from investors.

* Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe’s largest bank, rose 2.2 percent to its highest since mid-May. Part of the strength was due to short covering after short-selling interest averaged 16 percent of total turnover last week, dealers said.

* Gains for ANTA Sports accelerated after it posted interim earnings during the midday trading break. Its shares surged more than 17 percent on Monday to their highest level in four weeks as investors shrugged off a gloomy outlook for orders and cheered a dividend payout by the sportswear maker and retailer. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)