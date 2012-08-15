Hong Kong shares end 1.2 pct lower, worst loss in more than 3 wks

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst loss in more than three weeks on Wednesday, dragged by a 3.4 percent slump for China Life Insurance after the mainland’s largest insurer posted a bigger-than-expected decline in July premium income.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 20,052.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.4 percent at 9,779.1.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.1 pct at 2,118.9, the lowest close since Aug. 2. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also shed 1.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Standard Chartered Plc rose 3.6 percent in heavy volumes after the British-based bank reached a $340 million settlement with New York’s bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran.

* SouthGobi dived 13.7 percent in more than seven times its 30-day average volume after Reuters reported that the Mongolia-focused coal miner expects China’s state-controlled Chalco to drop its $926 million takeover bid in the face of opposition from the Mongolian government.

* China Life Insurance closed at its lowest since July 30 after it posted a 10 percent decline in premium income for July from a year earlier. Barclays analysts said this pullback in sales was worse than expected. The mainland’s largest insurer is expected to post its first half corporate earnings on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)