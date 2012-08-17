Hong Kong shares recover 0.8 pct from two-week low

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose 0.8 percent on Friday, rebounding from a two-week low, helped by broad strength in riskier sectors after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her support for the European Central Bank, easing fears over Europe’s debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 20,116.1, down 0.1 percent this week, its first weekly loss in three weeks. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.9 percent, but down 0.7 percent this week at 9,831.1.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent on the day, but down 2.5 percent this week at 2,114.9, its worst weekly showing since the week that ended June 10. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.3 percent on the day and 3.6 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Corporate earnings stayed in focus on Friday, triggering sharp swings in stocks prices.

* China Mobile slipped 3.5 percent to its lowest since June 29, following a 5-percent fall on Thursday, its worst single day showing in a year after its disappointing earnings. On the other hand, Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings rose 1.5 percent, touching a record intra-day high, following encouraging interim results earlier this week.

* China Resources Enterprises, a consumer conglomerate that owns the Snow beer brand, jumped 11.2 percent to its highest since June 1 after it posted first half earnings at the midday break that trumped expectations. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)