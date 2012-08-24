FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 1.3 pct at three-week low
August 24, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 1.3 pct at three-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a nearly a month on Friday, dragged by the growth-sensitive resource sector after the St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard crimped expectations for quick stimulus action from the Fed.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.3 percent on the day and 1.2 percent this week at 19,880, the lowest close since Aug. 2. The China Enterprises Index finished down 1.6 percent on the day and 1.6 percent this week.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1.2 percent on the day and 1.6 percent this week. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent and 1.1 percent on the week at the lowest since March 2009.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Chinese resources sector was a major drag on the market ahead of corporate earnings from the biggest coal producers. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd dived 3.1 percent ahead of its earnings after market close on Friday. It is down more than 12 percent in 2012.

* PetroChina, China’s dominant oil and gas producer, slipped 0.6 percent after posting a forecast-lagging 21 percent decline in second-quarter net profit after markets closed on Thursday.

* Bank of China shed 1.3 percent after posting its weakest quarterly profit growth in three years. The entire Chinese banking sector was weak, with China Construction Bank down 1.9 percent ahead of its report on Sunday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

