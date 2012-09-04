Hong Kong shares shed 0.7 pct, at lowest close in five weeks

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.9 percent slump for global supply chain manager Li & Fung as investors continued to move out of stocks with underwhelming earnings and grim outlooks.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7 percent at 19,429.9, the lowest since July 27. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished down 1 percent at 9,195.8.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings sank 1.1 percent to its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* CSR Corp slid 7.8 percent, bucking broader strength in the Chinese railway sector after analysts warned of a risk of an earnings downgrade in the third quarter if new orders keep being delayed. CICC analysts said that with market expectations high after CSR’s good first half showing, the stock price correction will be major if there are more signs profit could wane.

* Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse analysts pared expectations for Chinese stock returns in downbeat post-earnings season notes on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs analysts said they expect the earnings slowdown to spill into 2013. Credit Suisse cut its rating on the Chinese banking sector while scaling back its 12-month target for the China Enterprises Index by 8 percent to 12,000. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)