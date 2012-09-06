Hong Kong shares rise 0.3 pct for first gain in three days

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out a first gain in three days, lifted by HSBC Holdings ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday where new tactics to curb borrowing costs could be unveiled.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 19,209.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.5 percent at 9,069.4.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.8 percent at 2,217.8, moving off a 3-1/2-year closing low the day before. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Chinese railway sector jumped after state-run media reported that China’s top economic planning body has approved 25 rail projects that could be worth more than 700 billion yuan ($110.3 billion). CSR Corp soared 8.7 percent and China Railway Construction jumped 6.5 percent.

* Lenovo Group clawed back some of Wednesday’s losses, rising 3.9 percent to H$6.36 after it agreed late on Wednesday to buy Brazilian electronics maker CCE, betting that Brazil’s promising consumer market can counter slowing profit growth in China, its biggest market. Gains were capped by chart resistance at HK$6.39, the lower end of a gap that opened up when it plunged 7.6 percent on Wednesday after NEC sold its stake.

* HSBC Holdings, which on Wednesday had its lowest close since Aug. 3, rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)