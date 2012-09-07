China infrastructure plans lift Hong Kong shares 3.1 pct

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had their best day On Friday since Dec. 1, buoyed by the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme and a state-run media report of more infrastructure project approvals, a sign that Beijing is moving to boost growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.1 percent on the day and 1.6 percent this week at 19,802.2, its best day in more than 10 months. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 4 percent on the day and 1.6 percent this week.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings surged 4.5 percent on the day and 5.1 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.7 percent on Friday and 3.9 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* AIA Group jumped 6.8 percent to HK$28.10. Its former parent, bailed-out American International Group AIG.N, raised about $2 billion after pricing a stake sale at a 0.8 percent premium to its Thursday closing price of HK$26.30.

* Chinese infrastructure-related stocks were among the top performers after the state-run China Securities Journal newspaper reported that Beijing approved another 60 infrastructure projects this week, bringing the total worth of projects approved this week to more than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1 percent of China’s economy. Yanzhou Coal spiked 9.1 percent, while Anhui Conch Cement , Angang Steel each jumped almost 9 percent.

WEEK AHEAD:

* A deluge of data out of China on Sunday could confirm investors’ worst fears that a downswing in the world’s second-biggest economy has stretched into a seventh consecutive quarter, leaving global markets with no respite from the gloom. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Matt Driskill)