FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 1.1 pct in 5th straight gain
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1.1 pct in 5th straight gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares stretched gains into a fifth day on Wednesday, lifted by riskier sectors after China Premier Wen Jiabao suggested that Beijing could unleash more fiscal policy measures to stimulate growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 20,075.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.2 percent at 9,488.5.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings reversed midday losses to end up 0.4 percent at 2,320.1. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* AIA Group jumped 2.4 percent to close at its highest since May this year after sources told Reuters that the Asian insurer has emerged as the front-runner to buy ING’s Malaysia and Thailand insurance operations in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion.

* Infrastructure-related shares, which surged last Friday after Chinese media reported about 1 trillion yuan worth of project approvals, were again strong. Anhui Conch Cement soared nearly 5 percent in heavy volumes. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.