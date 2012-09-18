FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct from 4-1/2 mth high
#Federal Reserve Board
September 18, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct from 4-1/2 mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped from a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakness in commodities-related sectors following steep overnight losses in the physical markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 20,601.9 from its highest close since May 4 recorded on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1 percent at 9,689.9.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 1 percent to 2,235.2. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. Both indices closed at their lowest since Sept 6.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd lost 1.4 percent after crude prices crashed more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late, high-volume selling late on Monday, leaving markets baffled. CNOOC had hit its highest since May 4 on Monday, having surged almost 9 percent in the two days since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative easing.

* Chinese auto stocks with ties to Japanese carmakers were once again weaker, as anti-Japan protests in the mainland showed no signs of abating. Dongfeng Group, which has joint ventures with Nissan and Honda, slid 5.1 percent to close at its lowest since Oct. 4, 2011.

* Chinese property developers had some respite as official data signalled a gentle recovery in the property market and relieved some fears of more curbs on the sector. China Overseas Land rose 1.1 percent, while Evergrande gained 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)

