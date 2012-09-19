Hong Kong shares close up as BOJ move spurs China easing hopes

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday, helped by gains for banks that tracked an Asia-wide rally in the sector after Bank of Japan became the latest major central bank to announce monetary easing that was more aggressive than expected.

The BOJ’s decision, which followed recent bold moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, spurred hopes that China’s central bank would soon ease policy as well to shore up cooling growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 20,841.9 points, its highest since May 4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 1.7 percent at 9,849.1.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended up 0.5 percent at 2,246.2. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains accelerated for banking stocks, particularly Chinese ones, after the Bank of Japan announced it would boost its existing asset buying and loan programme to 80 trillion yen ($127 billion). Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 2.5 percent to close at its highest since Aug. 9.

* Chinese property developers were mostly weak after Longfor Properties said it will issue $400 million worth of new shares to fund new projects at a 7.9 percent discount to its Tuesday close. Longfor slumped 8.7 percent to close at HK$11.78, lower than the HK$11.88 per new share sale price. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)