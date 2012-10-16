Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, at highest since early May

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest since May 3, lifted by strength in Chinese property stocks with traders citing data, reportedly released by two property consultancies, showing that home sales improved in the mainland last week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 21,207.1 on Tuesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.1 percent at 10,367.5.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.1 percent at 2,298.2. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.01 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Resources Land jumped 5.1 percent, while China Overseas Land gained 2.3 percent. Traders said the buying was prompted by data released by property consultancies Centaline and Soufun showing a strong rebound in property sales last week.

* Gains on the index were, however, capped by a decline in banking stocks as investors sought profits from a rally last week. China Construction Bank (CCB) lost 1.9 percent. CCB had its best week in 11 in Hong Kong last week, rising 5.3 percent.

* Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings shed 2.3 percent after a proposed $120 million placement failed to materialize. Sources said investors were deterred by the small 1 percent discount to Monday’s closing price. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)