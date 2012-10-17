Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at highest since early March

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest since March 2 on Wednesday, tracking an Asia-wide rally powered by strength in riskier sectors after better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings cheered investors.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 21,416.6 in its fifth-straight daily gain. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.2 percent at 10,491.5.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,300.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent as bourse volume stayed weak.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Resource-related companies and the shipping sector saw some of the biggest percentage gains. China Merchant Holdings jumped 5.5 percent, Cosco Pacific soared 5.8 percent, while Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) rose 3.5 percent.

* Chinese banks resumed their recent ascent as investors rotated into growth-sensitive sectors. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) climbed 1.8 percent.

* Shares of sports talent management firm Viva China surged 84.6 percent after it announced plans to buy a 25 percent stake in Chinese sportswear group Li Ning for about $175.5 million. Li Ning’s shares, which were trading for the first time this week, fell 4.8 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* China’s third-quarter GDP on Thursday is expected to show the world’s second-largest economy slowed to 7.4 percent, leaving the economy on track for its slowest annual expansion since 1999. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)