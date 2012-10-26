FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end down 1.2 pct, snap 10-day winning streak
October 26, 2012 / 8:13 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down 1.2 pct, snap 10-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a 10-session winning streak on Friday, hit by a 7.6 percent slump in China Unicom after the country’s second-largest mobile operator posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter profit.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent on the day, but flat on the week at 21,545.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.6 percent on the day and down 2.2 percent this week.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.9 percent on the day and 3.6 percent to close at its lowest since Sept. 26. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.7 percent on Friday and 2.9 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Unicom was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, slumping 7.6 percent to its lowest since Oct. 8 after posting a 27 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations.

* The slump in mainland Chinese markets took a toll on A-share market proxy plays such as Chinese insurance and brokerage counters. Ping An Insurance slumped 3.2 percent, while Haitong Securities dived 4.4 percent.

