FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down 0.2 pct in first loss in four days
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.2 pct in first loss in four days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their first loss in four days on Monday, weighed down by sluggish mainland Chinese markets as investors took profits on last week’s outperformers.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 21,861.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slipped 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent. Both slipped from near one-week highs set on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese telcos eased on Monday after outperforming last week. China Mobile slipped 0.5 percent and was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after jumping 3.7 percent last week.

* Chinese automaker Dongfeng Group soared 8.3 percent in heavy volumes to its highest level since August. Local media reported French carmaker Renault SA RENA.PA is planning to launch a joint venture to build cars in China with the country’s second-largest automaker.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.