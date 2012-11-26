Hong Kong shares close down 0.2 pct in first loss in four days

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their first loss in four days on Monday, weighed down by sluggish mainland Chinese markets as investors took profits on last week’s outperformers.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 21,861.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slipped 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent. Both slipped from near one-week highs set on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of Chinese telcos eased on Monday after outperforming last week. China Mobile slipped 0.5 percent and was among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after jumping 3.7 percent last week.

* Chinese automaker Dongfeng Group soared 8.3 percent in heavy volumes to its highest level since August. Local media reported French carmaker Renault SA RENA.PA is planning to launch a joint venture to build cars in China with the country’s second-largest automaker.