FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up, China Merchants Holdings surges
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up, China Merchants Holdings surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares hovered around 19-1/2-month highs for a third session on Tuesday, helped by strength in financials and companies reported to be in talks with Chinese officials on land use for a new economic zone in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 23,658.99. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent.

In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,596.9, slipping off Monday’s 7-1/2-month closing high. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent at 2,315.1.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China International Marine Containers Group surged 18.3 percent, China Merchants Holdings jumped 8.8 percent and Shenzhen International Holdings soared 21 percent. Hong Kong media reported that all were in talks with Shenzhen’s city government on land use in the new Qianhai special economic zone, traders said. They collectively own 27.5 percent of Qianhai’s total land mass, the same report said.

* At least 10 companies issued profit warnings overnight. Vanke Properties Overseas slumped 7.5 percent after warning it expects a “significant decrease” in full-year net profit, due mainly to the purchase in May of a Hong Kong-based property company by its parent, China Vanke Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.