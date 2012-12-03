FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 1.2 pct after testing 2012 intra-day high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were weaker in thin trading on Monday, pulled down by losses in mainland stocks after the Hang Seng Index briefly tested 2012 intra-day highs.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 21,767.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.5 percent at 10,458.9.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent to its lowest close since January 2009.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* While markets elsewhere were cheered by surveys showing Chinese manufacturing quickened for the first time in 13 months in November, Hong Kong and China stocks were weaker. Investors took profit on last Friday’s rally after China’s vice-premier spoke about the key role urbanization will play in the country’s development.

* Sectors that saw the bigger gains on Friday were weaker on Monday. China Resources Land shed 2.4 percent, while Evergrande slid 2.8 percent.

* Chinese banking shares were also weak after Huaxia Bank blamed a Shanghai branch employee for selling a wealth management product without permission.

