FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down 0.1 pct, Tencent outperforms
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.1 pct, Tencent outperforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares retreated further on Wednesday from levels last seen in June 2011, as investors took profits on recent outperformers such as Chinese financials ahead of more China economic data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,357 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.8 percent at 11,907.5. This was both indexes’ second-straight loss.

The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares each shed 0.7 percent, falling from their highest levels since early June.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Investors rotated out of recent growth-sensitive sectors that have led the strong start to 2013 such as Chinese financials, railway and resources counters and into some consumer names. Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings outperformed the broader market with a 3.5 percent jump.

* Hong Kong property developers were broader higher after a policy speech by the territory’s embattled leader Leung Chun-ying, that included plans to increase land supply to cool the property market. Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 1.4 percent, but New World Development inched up 0.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.