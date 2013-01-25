FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.1 pct, China Unicom dives
January 25, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.1 pct, China Unicom dives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in more than a week on Friday, dragged by heavy losses for shares of China Unicom and a sportswear company.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent on the day and 0.1 percent on the week at 23,580.4, its lowest close since Jan 17. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent on Friday and 0.9 percent this week.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent on the day and 0.9 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent on Friday and 1.1 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of China Unicom, the country’s second-largest mobile operator, fell 3 percent to its lowest in a month after official Chinese media reported government data that could suggest an increasingly saturated market.

* Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning tumbled 14.7 percent in its worst loss since July 2011 after the company said it would issue up to $241 million in convertible securities to fund its restructuring.

