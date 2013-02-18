FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct, Chinese markets drag
February 18, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct, Chinese markets drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell as investors were disappointed by underperformance in Chinese onshore markets, which reopened on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 23,381.94. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.

In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.2 percent at 2,737.47 points. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.

HIGHLGHTS:

*Hong Kong investors reacted to signs of softening on mainland exchanges, with Chinese insurers and banks weak. Shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s biggest bank, fell 0.7 percent, while Bank of China was down 0.3 percent.

*Energy stocks were mostly down as the recovery in China failed to drive up coal prices. China Coal Energy fell 2 percent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd dropped 1.8 percent.

