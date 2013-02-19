FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 1 pct, properties weigh
#Financials
February 19, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 1 pct, properties weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong declined for the second straight day on Tuesday, weighed down by real estate and financials, as investors grew concerned that both Beijing and Hong Kong would launch more curbs to cool rising property prices.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1 percent at 23,143.91. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.8 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.6 percent at 2,382.91, its worst loss in more than a month. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.9 percent.

HIGHLGHTS:

* Mainland property stocks fell as investors were wary of a clampdown on real estate prices. China Vanke, China’s largest property developer by sales, slid 4.3 percent in Shenzhen. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land lost 4.4 percent, its worst decline since August 2012, while China Overseas Land fell 3.3 percent.

* Macau gambling stocks were hit by worst-than-expected gambling revenue for the first 17 days of February. Sands China was down 4.4 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd fell 4.9 percent. MGM China Holdings Ltd fell 3.9 percent.

