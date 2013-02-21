FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down 1.7 pct, property weak
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 1.7 pct, property weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Thursday dampened by fresh worries about monetary tightening and expansion of property sector curbs with property and financial stocks leading the slide.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7 percent at 22,906.67. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 3 percent at 2,325.9. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 3.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The property sector took a hit after China’s cabinet on Wednesday restated its intention to extend a pilot property tax programme to more cities and urged local authorities again to put price control targets on new homes. In Hong Kong, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd fell 2.4 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties down 1.5 percent, and New World Development Co Ltd slid 2.5 percent.

* Belle International Holdings Ltd, China’s top footwear retailer, dropped as much as 18 percent after it said its 2012 profit would come in at the lower end of expectations, just marginally higher than in 2011. The shares, which closed at a record high on Wednesday, ended down 16.8 percent at their lowest close since November 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.