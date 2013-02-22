FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct, biggest weekly loss since Nov
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct, biggest weekly loss since Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday and posted the biggest weekly loss since mid-November as investors wound down their positions ahead of the earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index finished 0.5 percent lower at 22,782.44 and 2.8 percent weaker on the week while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings fell 1 percent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.5 percent at 2314.16. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.5 percent, its sharpest weekly drop since Nov. 2010.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Some investors are holding back before the full swing of earnings season. The Hang Seng Index posted its biggest weekly loss since mid-November

* Investors remained cautious of the Chinese consumer sector. Shares of footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd fell a further 5.4 percent after a 16.8 percent slide on Thursday because of a lower-than-expected profit forecast for 2012.

* Cosmetic retailer Bonjour Holdings Ltd rose 2 percent to it highest in four weeks after it posted 29 percent year-on-year growth in retail sales during the Chinese New Year this month with same stores sales growth at 38 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.