Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct, biggest weekly loss since Nov

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday and posted the biggest weekly loss since mid-November as investors wound down their positions ahead of the earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index finished 0.5 percent lower at 22,782.44 and 2.8 percent weaker on the week while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings fell 1 percent.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.5 percent at 2314.16. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.5 percent, its sharpest weekly drop since Nov. 2010.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Some investors are holding back before the full swing of earnings season. The Hang Seng Index posted its biggest weekly loss since mid-November

* Investors remained cautious of the Chinese consumer sector. Shares of footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd fell a further 5.4 percent after a 16.8 percent slide on Thursday because of a lower-than-expected profit forecast for 2012.

* Cosmetic retailer Bonjour Holdings Ltd rose 2 percent to it highest in four weeks after it posted 29 percent year-on-year growth in retail sales during the Chinese New Year this month with same stores sales growth at 38 percent.