FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, above 2-month low
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, above 2-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished just above a two-month low in choppy Wednesday trade, as strong gains for AIA Group offset weakness in Esprit Holdings on a day where corporate earnings came into sharp focus.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,577 points after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since Dec. 21. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.4 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.1 percent at 2,594.7 after falling to its lowest close since Jan. 17 on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* AIA Group soared 4.1 percent to a record closing high after Asia’s third-largest insurer posted an 89 percent growth in 2012 net profit, while announcing plans to open a representative office in Myanmar.

* Esprit Holdings shed 0.8 percent, reversing midday gains after posting a far steeper-than-expected loss for the six months ended December as the region’s economic gloom slashed sales, and its new chief said the next six months were likely to be just as grim.

* Guangzhou Automobile Group jumped 6 percent from Tuesday’s three-month closing low in strong volumes after UBS analysts upgraded their rating on the stock from “sell” to “neutral,” while raising their target price by 24 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.