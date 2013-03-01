Hong Kong shares close down 0.6 pct, erasing most of the week's gain

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, paring the week’s gains, with growth-sensitive counters weak after Chinese manufacturing activity struck a five-month low ahead of China’s annual parliamentary meetings next week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at 22,880.2, paring this week’s rise to 0.4 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings shed 0.8 percent on the day, but inched up 0.2 percent this week.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent. For the week, they rose 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Growth-sensitive counters were broadly weaker after an official purchasing managers index from the National Bureau of Statistics eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in February. The figure was weaker than a 50.2 Reuters poll consensus and down from January’s 50.4.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 1.9 percent after the world’s second-largest property developer by market cap gave weaker-than-anticipated sales guidance despite trumping first half earnings expectations.

* Lenovo Group jumped 3.9 percent as passive funds bought into shares of the Chinese PC maker, which is replacing replace Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) as a Hang Seng Index component. Chalco dived 4.8 percent.