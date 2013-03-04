FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 1.5 pct, fresh curbs sink China property
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares close down 1.5 pct, fresh curbs sink China property

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell by the most in two weeks on Monday as fresh curbs announced by Beijing to contain home prices dragged property and banking counters lower.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 22,537.8, its heaviest loss since Feb. 21. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.1 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dived 4.6 percent, its heaviest loss in a single day since Nov. 12, 2010. The Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 3.7 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Resources Land slumped 8.9 percent, reversing losses on the year, after China’s cabinet announced more curbs on the property sector late on Friday, ahead of the country’s annual parliamentary meetings that started on Sunday.

* The edict involves a stricter implementation of a 20 percent capital gain tax on existing home sales, strengthening home-purchase-restrictions and increasing loan rates for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly.

* Chinese banks were also hurt by a UBS downgrade. Their analysts believe record high credit expansion in January could trigger earlier-than-expected credit tightening in the second quarter this year.

