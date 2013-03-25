FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 0.6 pct; CNOOC, Sinopec jump
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.6 pct; CNOOC, Sinopec jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares recovered some of last week’s losses on Monday, as investors cheered a Cyprus bailout deal and relatively positive 2012 earnings from Chinese oil majors.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 22,251.2 after declining 1.9 percent over the previous week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent after jumping 3.1 percent last week. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* CNOOC jumped 4.2 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 2.7 percent after both posted 2012 net profits that were broadly in line with market expectations. Helping the shares were Monday’s higher oil prices. Sinopec also announced a venture with its parent company to buy $3 billion worth of oil and gas assets held by the latter in a bid to improve its profitability.

* China Construction Bank, which reported results on Sunday, rose 2.3 percent. In 2012, the country’s second-largest lender had its slowest annual profit growth as a public listed company, a result broadly in line with market expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.