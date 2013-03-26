Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, lifted by local property

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, as strength in the local property sector helped offset weakness in the Chinese consumer sector in moves largely driven by corporate earnings announcements.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,311.1, reversing midday losses. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings shed 0.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.5 percent at 2,575.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.3 percent. For both, it was their biggest loss since March 18.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Henderson Land jumped 5.5 percent after its 2012 results impressed, while a fall in shares of Wharf Holdings was reversed after its earnings came out at midday. The two lifted Hong Kong property peers. Cheung Kong Holdings rose 2.3 percent ahead of its own results after market close on Tuesday.

* China’s biggest footwear retailer Belle International fell 1 percent and sportswear retailer Li Ning tumbled 4.1 percent after they posted disappointing 2012 results.