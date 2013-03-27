Hong Kong shares close up for 3rd day in row, banks support

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a third-straight day on Wednesday, driven by gains in Chinese banks after two of the “Big Four” reported solid 2012 corporate earnings largely in line with expectations.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 22,464.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1 percent.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended a choppy Wednesday session up 0.3 percent at 2,583.5. The Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.2 percent higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Bank of China (BoC) climbed 2 percent and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) gained 0.5 percent after their net interest margins stayed steady in the fourth quarter and their non-performing loan ratios remained largely unchanged from 2011.

* Chinese oil majors were buoyed by an announcement that China will start a more flexible system for pricing domestic fuel, the first major revamp for four years, to help avoid shortages and tame consumption. China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 2 percent.