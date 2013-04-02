Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, Chinese banks slide

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended a choppy Tuesday slightly higher as markets reopened after the long Easter break, buoyed by gains in index heavyweight HSBC Holdings that outweighed weakness in the Chinese banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,367.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.3 percent at 2,486.4, its fourth-straight daily loss. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 27.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China banks suffered heavy losses after China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index came in on Monday at 50.9, an 11-month high but below a 52.0 Reuters poll consensus.

Mid-sized lenders China Minsheng and Citic Bank were further hammered by investor disappointment with 2012 corporate results announced late on Thursday.

* Angang Steel was an outperformer, jumping 12.5 percent after the Chinese steel producer said it expects to have swung from a loss to a profit in the first quarter. JP Morgan analysts upgraded their tactical view on Angang’s Hong Kong listing from “neutral” to “overweight”, citing the company’s cost cutting measures as a positive surprise. They also upped their target price by more than 40 percent.