Hong Kong shares close up 0.9 pct, Chinese property sector gains

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, helped by strength in the Chinese property and financial sectors with investors looking for bargains after deep losses last week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9 percent at 23,413.25. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.5 percent.

Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a week-long Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading Feb. 18.

HIGHLGHTS:

* Chinese real estate stocks gained as worries over fresh property curbs eased. China Overseas Land rose 2.5 percent, rebounding after it ended at a three-month closing low last Thursday in Hong Kong. China Resources Land climbed 3.3 percent.

* Macau gambling stocks rose after the territory posted record visitor arrivals from mainland China this week. Sands China Ltd was up 2.2 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd jumped 3 percent.